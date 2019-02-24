‘The Lost Boys’ Series Reportedly Gender-Swapping Key Characters

The upcoming TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys will be heading into production next month and, according to a report from Collider, will swap the genders of the Frog Brothers and the characters will instead be the Frog Sisters.

The pilot was previously described, “After 25 years away from home, Lucy Emerson (who is at the end of her financial rope) returns home to the small California beach town of Santa Carla, to live with her father Frank and teach at the local high school. But Lucy either doesn’t know or doesn’t share the town’s big secret with her two sons, Michael and Sam: Santa Carla has a nest of vampires secreted inside the city limits, and they are getting hungrier by the day.”

In the original film, the Frog Brothers ran a local comic book store and considered themselves vampire hunters, thanks in large part to the copious amount of horror comics they read as “research.” Given that the synopsis of the pilot falls in line with the events of the original film, changing the genders of these characters will be one of the ways in which the series will offer a new perspective on the source material.

Before the Twilight franchise or The Vampire Diaries, The Lost Boys depicted the sexy and dangerous lifestyles of vampires, inspiring a passionate following. Gary Dauberman, writer of IT and the upcoming Are You Afraid of the Dark?, is one of the film’s many champions.

“It’s such a fun, scary movie. I forgot how influential it was on me at the time when it came out. And then you watch it, and you go, Oh my god, so much of the stuff I love is all packed into this movie,” Dauberman shared with Entertainment Weekly. “The scares are scary, and when the humor is there it’s funny, but it provides this lightness to contrast against all that darkness.”

He added, “It makes the scares pop all the more. It could be made today with the same script and it would still fit in. But look at the cast! The cast is so f-cking cool, and they all were game for it.”

The cast of the original included Jason Patric, Keifer Sutherland, Corey Haim, Corey Feldman, Jami Gertz, and Dianne Weist.

