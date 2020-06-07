The Munsters Clip About Acceptance From 1965 Goes Viral

A clip from the classic television show The Munsters offering wisdom about acceptance is going viral as protests against police brutality and conversations about racism continue in the wake of George Floyd's death. In the clip, Herman Munster (Fred Gwynne) tells his son Eddie (Butch Patrick) what qualities in people truly matter -- and it's not what they look like or the color of their skin.

The clip was shared earlier this week on Twitter by Rex Chapman and comes from an episode on the television series' first season titled "Eddie's Nickname" from 1965 with Herman telling his son “The lesson I want you to learn is it doesn’t matter what you look like. You can be tall or short or fat or thin or ugly or handsome, like your father, or you can be black or yellow or white — it doesn’t matter — what does matter is the size of your heart and the strength of your character.”

Herman Munster’s words of wisdom in 1965. Still no lies told... pic.twitter.com/EdAJ0BhrZI — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 4, 2020

Since Chapman posted the clip, it has been shared over 59,000 times and liked over 153,000 times as well. The clip has also prompted some conversation in replies about the progressive nature of some television shows in the 1960s, how the clip had unexpected emotional resonance, and generally just how timely the inclusive message of Herman Munsters words really is.

