The Munsters Clip About Acceptance From 1965 Goes Viral
A clip from the classic television show The Munsters offering wisdom about acceptance is going viral as protests against police brutality and conversations about racism continue in the wake of George Floyd's death. In the clip, Herman Munster (Fred Gwynne) tells his son Eddie (Butch Patrick) what qualities in people truly matter -- and it's not what they look like or the color of their skin.
The clip was shared earlier this week on Twitter by Rex Chapman and comes from an episode on the television series' first season titled "Eddie's Nickname" from 1965 with Herman telling his son “The lesson I want you to learn is it doesn’t matter what you look like. You can be tall or short or fat or thin or ugly or handsome, like your father, or you can be black or yellow or white — it doesn’t matter — what does matter is the size of your heart and the strength of your character.”
Herman Munster’s words of wisdom in 1965.
Since Chapman posted the clip, it has been shared over 59,000 times and liked over 153,000 times as well. The clip has also prompted some conversation in replies about the progressive nature of some television shows in the 1960s, how the clip had unexpected emotional resonance, and generally just how timely the inclusive message of Herman Munsters words really is.
The 1960s
My three favourite shows that came out of the 1960s were The Munsters, The Addams Family and Star Trek for exactly the reasons posted in this video.— grs 🏴 (@0xGRS) June 4, 2020
Tearing up
When I got up this morning, I was prepared to expect almost anything.
I did not expect to get that ‘tearing up’ flow over a Munsters clip.
Thanks a lot Rex.— reluctantprophet (@reluctantproph2) June 4, 2020
This
The creature was never the monster. His rejection was.— Jody Dean (@DFWJodyDean) June 4, 2020
Like Mr. Rogers
I would have heard that in real time. Listening to it now, it strikes me as being pretty radical for those days. Herman Munster was the original Mr. Rogers.— Muriel McCormack (@MurielMccormack) June 4, 2020
Along with that speech...
To back up Herman's point, there was an episode where a school bully challenged Eddie to a fight and said, "What are you - yellow?" And Eddie said, "No, I'm green." On a show that aired in black and white lol.— Chris Bernucca, Socially Distanced (@ChrisBernucca) June 4, 2020
Wise words
Pretty wise words for a lighthearted 1960's sitcom. Hope they sink in to anyone who re-watches.— JC (@JC_SevenSeven) June 4, 2020
Ahead of his time
Herman Munster was ahead of his time!— Grumpy Gamer (@GrumpyGamer_73) June 4, 2020
More tears
Who would guess a character from a ‘60s TV monster comedy would bring tears to my eyes.— Chad coming at ‘cha (@Futureboy2K) June 4, 2020
Not on the 2020 bingo card
Who knew in 2020 we find something Herman Munster said in 1965 would be so powerful today— Kimberlee (@lkimberlee65) June 4, 2020
