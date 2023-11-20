The Nun 2 Director Opens Up About Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga's Post-Credits Cameo (Exclusive)

The world of The Conjuring is still going strong ten years later. Debuting in 2013 with the standalone The Conjuring, the real-life stories from Ed and Lorraine Warren's cryptic catalog have been reimagined on the big screen. Following the success of the first movie, Warner Bros. Discovery launched Annabelle, a spin-off based on the red-haired doll from the Warrens' trophy room. Both The Conjuring and Annabelle garnered enough success to get their own trilogies. That acclaim gave the green light for another spin-off: The Nun. The eight projects within The Conjuring Universe have the obvious connective tissue, but they have yet to do a deliberate super-sized crossover event.

Michael Chaves Details The Warrens' Surprise Return

(Photo: Kevin Winter | Credit: Getty Images)

If The Nun II's post-credits scene is anything to go off of, that could be changing sooner than later.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, The Nun II director Michael Chaves opened up about Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren's (Vera Farmiga) surprise cameo at the end of the film via archived footage from The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

"It wasn't part of our original photography," Chaves revealed. "I think a lot of audiences kept on saying they had continuity questions because even though I think that it definitely ends with a nod to the fact that [Maurice is] still possessed, I think some people were not sure. The first Nun movie was very clear about that, Maurice goes on to be exorcised by the Warrens, and I think that people wanted something like that.

"Of course we can't just repeat what was done in the first movie. I had cut that scene from the first one. I'm amazed that people have picked up that it's recycled. I put that into just connected to the rest of the timeline, so you know that it was leading up to this moment, but beyond that, I can't speak to what's happening in the fourth Conjuring."

As Chaves alludes to, a fourth Conjuring film is in early development, which would be the ninth installment in the franchise's greater universe.

"There's a generation out there that The Conjuring was their first scary movie. I think one of my first scary movies was one of the Nightmare on Elm Street movies, and then I kind of fell in love with that series. It's funny. This is like that to a whole nother generation," Chaves said when asked why he believes The Conjuring Universe has such strong longevity. "I think it leans into its classic studio horror movie roots, but it also just really resonates for this generation. I think that this is really their movie, this is their horror series."

The Nun II is now available on home media.