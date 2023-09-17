The Nun II Beating A Haunting in Venice To Keep Box Office Top Spot for Second Weekend

The Nun II looks like it will finish ahead of A Haunting in Venice, leading the second-worst box office weekend of 2023. The Nun II, and expansion of Warner Bros.' Conjuring universe, will finish its second weekend with $14.7 million, barely ahead of the $14.5 earned by A Haunting in Venice, the latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's Poirot detective novels from director/star Kenneth Branagh. The box office will see only about $62-63 million from all movies this weekend, the second-lowest combined box office total of 2023, beating only Super Bowl Weekend, when Magic Mike's Last Dance led the box office to a total of $52.6 million combined. A Haunting in Venice, the third Poirot movie from Branagh, has performed decently with critics. ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely awarded the film a 3-star score in his review.

"Ending on a good note really does go a long way," Ridgeley writes. "A Haunting in Venice might be the most uneven and labored of Branagh's Hercule Poirot tales, but fans of the series will leave the theater satisfied nonetheless."

The Nun II opened and won last weekend's box office. It has fared less well with critics than its competition.

The Equalizer 3 will have another stellar weekend at the box office, landing in third place with more than $7 million. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 will land in fourth in its second weekend at the box office. Box office juggernaut Barbie will round out the top five despite now being available via premium video on demand. The list of the top 10 films at the box office is in the works.