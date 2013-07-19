The Nun 2 Featured in WB's CinemaCon Sizzle Reel as Next Film in The Conjuring Franchise

✖

Earlier today Warner Bros. Pictures took to the main stage at CinemaCon, debuting new details about their movie plans for the future along with some fresh footage of upcoming releases. The studio also debuted a sizzle reel of projects that are in the works, including logos for films that are in the works and among them was confirmation that The Nun 2 is happening. It seems likely that this will be the next entry in The Conjuring Universe as no other planned movies have been announced, with no others in the billion dollar franchise confirmed in the same sizzle reel.

It was previously teased by one of the stars of The Nun movie that momentum was picking up on a sequel. Speaking in an interview with THR earlier this year, Taissa Farmiga (younger sister of franchise star Vera, but whose characters are unrelated) confirmed there have been discussions. "There have definitely been whisperings and talks in the last year," she said. "But the pandemic has obviously affected everything including filming and such. So I heard mentions of it back in the fall, maybe, and there were talks of potentially trying to see what my availability was. But I also haven't seen a script. So I haven't heard anything definitive or anyone say, 'Hey, this is going.' So I don't know, but I would love to go back and visit Sister Irene. It's been years."

Considering the seven movies that make up The Conjuring Universe so far, would it surprise you to learn that The Nun is actually the highest grossing out of them all? Far from the fan-favorite in the series, the 2018 film, which is a spinoff from The Conjuring 2, brought in over $360 million at the global box office. Considering that level of success it's surprising that the sequel's development wasn't fast tracked, something that this series is deft at considering the quickness that an Annabelle prequel was released in after the first Conjuring movie.

Last summer saw the release of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the third film in the main series of the franchise, but since then there's been little chatter about where the Warrens and their house of demon collectibles will go next. Another spinoff from The Conjuring 2, focusing on The Crooked Man character, was also previously said to be in the works but no announcements on it have been made in the time since then.