The Nun Star Teases Momentum For Conjuring Universe Sequel

Though perhaps far from the fan favorite, the film in The Conjuring universe franchise that is the highest grossing of them all is The Nun. 2018’s spinoff movie from The Conjuring 2 took place in Romania in the 1950s and though it felt more like a funhouse ride than a movie, with a tenuous connection to the franchise, it still wears the crown. Like the other movies in the series though the success almost instantly started talks of a follow-up with Warner Bros.’ New Line Cinema confirming The Nun 2 was in the works not long afterward. In the time since however the film hasn’t materialized but the star of the film says there’s been some movement on it.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Taissa Farmiga (younger sister of franchise star Vera, but whose characters are unrelated) confirmed there have been discussions recently. “There have definitely been whisperings and talks in the last year,” she said. “But the pandemic has obviously affected everything including filming and such. So I heard mentions of it back in the fall, maybe, and there were talks of potentially trying to see what my availability was. But I also haven’t seen a script. So I haven’t heard anything definitive or anyone say, ‘Hey, this is going.’ So I don’t know, but I would love to go back and visit Sister Irene. It’s been years.”

After the first Conjuring movie debuted in 2013 to critical acclaim and huge box office receipts, Warner Bros. was quick to capitalize on their newfound horror series, rolling out three Annabelle movies, two more Conjuring sequels, and The Nun spinoff in the eight years that followed. Combined the seven films in the series (which doesn’t technically include The Curse of La Llorona despite a shared character) have brought in almost two billion dollars at the global box office.

Last summer saw the release of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the third film in the main series of the franchise, but since then there’s been little chatter about where the Warrens and their house of demon collectibles will go next. Another spinoff from The Conjuring 2, focusing on The Crooked Man character, was also previously said to be in the works but no announcements on it have been made in the time since then.

Should The Nun 2 be the next chapter in the series? Or should The Conjuring look for new demons to startle audiences?