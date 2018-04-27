‘The Predator’: First Footage Revealed at CinemaCon

After multiple release date delays and reshoots, the first footage from The Predator has emerged during a panel at the currently underway CinemaCon. Luckily, ComicBook.com was in attendance at the events and we have the first details on what was shown of the new horror film. Check out the description below.

The trailer starts in a neighborhood. It’s Halloween. Kids are milling about. In one house, someone opens a package from JP Courier Co. The boy finds a Predator mask in it. He messes with some of the tech. He finds what he thinks is a ship but ultimately awakens a ship which crashes into earth. Boyd Holbrook‘s character is interrogated. He says he’s a sniper and didn’t see anything but Sterling K. Brown‘s character knows he did. Holbrook says he feels like “an alien” on his own planet. Flashbacks of a chaotic chase through the woods flash by. Olivia Munn plays a scientist, ruling that the species is upgrading on every planet it visits. Holbrook says “posing a threat is kind of the f—ing point.” Predators wreak havoc in various locations using their claws to slice people, there’s blood splatter, and the mask looks spot on. The chaos happens in the woods and the lab. Holbrook has a team of what looks like mercenaries. Munn turns out to be pretty handy with a gun. Something she says she learned in America.

The panel also revealed the film’s synopsis, which reads:

“From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black‘s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.”

The film also stars Thomas Jane, Edward James-Olmos, Trevante Rhodes, Augusto Aguilera, Alfie Allen, and Yvonne Strahovski.

The original Predator focused mainly on one of these creatures in the jungle, while Predator 2 attempted to bring the action to the city yet failed to mimic the success of its predecessor. Alien vs. Predator: Requiem also brought the action to earth, though it was another disappointing entry in both series’ legacies.

With Shane Black at the helm and the talented cast, hopefully this film can help revive the series’ status in the world of sci-fi cinema.

The Predator hits theaters on September 14th.

