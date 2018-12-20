Full ‘The Predator Holiday Special’ Lands Online

To celebrate the holidays and the release of The Predator on Blu-ray, 20th Century Fox debuted The Predator Holiday Special on Comedy Central earlier this week, which has now been released online in full. Check out the gruesome and delightful special above.

The new special pays tribute to Rankin/Bass holiday classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, though with a delightfully disturbing Predator twist that puts Santa in the hunter’s crosshairs. More than just ludicrous concept, the special features multiple nods and references to the original Predator, with the final moments of the special offering a tease at another iconic sci-fi franchise.

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black‘s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

It only makes sense that, in honor of the latest film hitting home video, a special emerged which pays respects to a holiday tradition. Black previously commented on how his new film managed to not only honor its past, but also reinvent itself for a fresh adventure.

“Well, I think that there’s a basic premise that has to be honored every time you make a Predator film and that’s in some way, whatever the plot turns out to be, it has to, at some level, represent a hunt. But, beyond that, I think there’s infinite variability,” Black shared with Collider. “It’s like monkey bars. You ever play on the jungle gym when you were a kid? It looks like they’re rigid and hard and it’d be hard to play on these things because they’re so rough, but if you go inside them there’s actually a lot of room to move around, you just know that the borders are there every once in a while.”

The Predator stars Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Yvonne Strahovski, and Jake Busey.

The Predator is out now on Digital HD and hits Blu-ray and DVD on December 18th.

