‘The Predator’ Stars Tease Trailer Arriving Tomorrow

Fans of the Predator series have been waiting years for the otherworldly hunter to return to the big screen in all his glory, with the Shane Black-directed The Predator possibly being the film audiences have been patiently waiting for. Two of the film’s stars took to Twitter to tease that we could expect a trailer for the film to debut as soon as tomorrow.

First hints about the trailer came from Trailer Track, who revealed that the trailer for the film had been given a rating, teasing that it was ready to go any moment. After this tease, stars Jake Busey and Trevante Rhodes shared images to hint at when the trailer might debut.

Busey shared the images above of his character from the film, including a look at himself in the iconic style of “Predator vision,” while hinting, “Tomorrow… something is coming.”

Shortly after Busey’s tweet, co-star Trevante Rhodes shared an image of his character with a much more subtle comment.

The actor’s “9/14” was a reference to the film’s September 14th release date, though when combined with Busey’s comments, the likelihood of these being references to the highly-anticipated trailer seems high. It’s possible that the film’s cast were given the go-ahead to finally post photos of their characters today while also being warned not to confirm any official details of a trailer.

The film was originally slated to open last year, with its release date earning multiple delays, in addition to reshoots taking place earlier this year. While these delays made fans anxious about the final product, footage from the film debuted last month at CinemaCon, as well as the reveal of the film’s official synopsis. Check out that synopsis below:

“From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black‘s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.”

The film also stars Thomas Jane, Edward James-Olmos, Olivia Munn, Keegan Michael Key, Augusto Aguilera, Alfie Allen, and Yvonne Strahovski.

Stay tuned for the debut of the film’s trailer before it hits theaters on September 14th.

