‘The Purge’ TV Series Casting Reveals Details About Plot

Between a new Purge film hitting theaters this summer and a TV series going into production in April, it’s a good time to be a Purge fan. The TV series recently cast Gabriel Chavarria and Jessica Garza in lead roles, with their character descriptions giving us our first details about the series.

Chavarria (War for the Planet of the Apes) plays Miguel, who Deadline describes as “a U.S. Marine with a hard edge and a noble mission. After receiving a cryptic letter from his little sister, he returns to town on Purge Night — prepared to face the senseless violence in the streets alone in order to protect what he loves most — his family.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Garza (Modern Family) has been tapped to play Penelope, “a woman who belongs to a Purge-worshipping cult. Having pledged herself to be sacrificed at the behest of their charismatic leader, Penelope’s faith is tested when she is exposed to the ghastly realities of the Purge.”

The franchise kicked off in 2013 with The Purge, introducing audiences to a world in which a fictional 28th amendment created an annual “Purge Night.” For a 12-hour period, all violent crime is legal, serving as a chance to not only cull the population,but also allow society to legally embrace their more violent tendencies.

The concept immediately captivated audiences, resulting in multiple sequels exploring various characters’ experiences on the horrifying evening. Last year, producer Jason Blum teased how the series would unfold.

“We’re working on kind of exploring what it’s like to live the rest of the year in a world where you can kill someone on a certain day of the year,” Blum shared with Den of Geek. “It definitely makes you think twice if you’re driving and you give someone the finger or something like that. So we’re definitely thinking about different things that might happen in a society where killing was legal 12 hours a year.”

The next film in the series, The First Purge, will explore how the event originated. The First Purge hits theaters on July 4. The Purge TV series is slated to debut before the end of the year.

Does the concept of the TV series excite you more than the upcoming film? Let us know in the comments!

[H/T The Hollywood Reporter]