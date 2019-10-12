Original Ax From The Shining Sells for More Than $200,000 at Auction

Few moments are as iconic in cinema as Jack Nicholson tearing down the door in Stanley Kubrick‘s The Shining, though he couldn’t have done it without his ax. The ax he used to break through the door recently sold at auction in London for 170,000 pounds, which equates to $209,000 thousand USD (via EW). The ax ended up selling for four times its original estimated selling price, and now the ax that helped frighten so many and create a classic movie moment now has a new owner.

That wasn’t the only interesting item that sold at the auction, as other items that sold include Michael Keaton’s Batsuit from Batman 1989, Russell Crowe’s armor from Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, and the Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch, made famous by Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

Fans will have a chance to return to the world of The Shining once more in the upcoming sequel Doctor Sleep. The film, which features Ewan McGregor as the boy from the original all grown up, will adapt Stephen King’s sequel novel and will feature plenty of ties to the original film from Kubrick.

Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep stars Ewan McGregor as Dan Torrance, Rebecca Ferguson as Rose the Hat, and Kyliegh Curran, in her major feature film debut, as Abra. The main ensemble cast also includes Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood, Jocelin Donahue, Alex Essoe and Cliff Curtis.

You can find the official description for Doctor Sleep below.

“Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep continues the story of Danny Torrance, 40 years after his terrifying stay at the Overlook Hotel in The Shining. Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson and newcomer Kyliegh Curran star in the supernatural thriller, directed by Mike Flanagan, from his own screenplay based upon the novel by Stephen King.

Still irrevocably scarred by the trauma he endured as a child at the Overlook, Dan Torrance has fought to find some semblance of peace. But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra, a courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the “shine.” Instinctively recognizing that Dan shares her power, Abra has sought him out, desperate for his help against the merciless Rose the Hat and her followers, The True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality.

Forming an unlikely alliance, Dan and Abra engage in a brutal life-or-death battle with Rose. Abra’s innocence and fearless embrace of her shine compel Dan to call upon his own powers as never before—at once facing his fears and reawakening the ghosts of the past.”

Doctor Sleep hits theaters on November 8th.