The Silence of the Lambs Hits 4K Blu-ray for Its 30th Anniversary

The Silence of the Lambs starring Jodie Foster as FBI agent Clarice Starling and Anthony Hopkins in his Oscar-winning performance as serial killer Hannibal Lecter, turns 30 this year. No milestone like this can be celebrated without a new Blu-ray release, which is why The Silence of the Lambs is finally getting a 4K Ultra HD edition from Kino Lorber.

Pre-orders for The Silence of the Lambs 4K UHD Blu-ray are live here on Amazon and here at Best Buy for $27.99 with a release date set for October 19th. A breakdown of the special features can be found below.

4K UHD DISC 1:

HDR Dolby Vision

NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Tim Lucas

5.1 Surround & 2.0 Lossless Stereo

Optional English Subtitles

UHD 100 Triple Layer Disc

BLU-RAY DISC 2:

NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Tim Lucas

Inside the Labyrinth: Documentary (66:28)

Page to Screen: Documentary (41:17)

Understanding the Madness: Featurette (19:35)

Scoring the Silence: Featurette (16:00)

Original 1991 Making-of Featurette (8:07)

Jonathan Demme and Jodie Foster Interviews (52:30)

Deleted Scenes (38:00) | Outtakes (2:00)

Anthony Hopkins Phone Message (:30)

TV Spots

Theatrical Teaser

Theatrical Trailer

Hannibal Trailer

5.1 Surround & 2.0 Lossless Stereo

Optional English Subtitles

Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

“Screen legends Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins deliver sensational, Oscar-winning performances in this spellbinding thriller based on the bestselling novel by Thomas Harris (Red Dragon, Hannibal). A psychopath nicknamed Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine) is murdering women across the Midwest. Believing it takes one to know one, the FBI sends trainee Clarice Starling (Foster) to interview a demented prisoner who may provide clues to the killer’s actions. That prisoner is psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Hopkins), a brilliant, diabolical cannibal who agrees to help Starling only if she’ll feed his morbid curiosity with details of her own complicated life. As their relationship develops, Starling is forced to confront not only her own hidden demons, but also an evil so powerful that she may not have the courage—or strength—to stop it!”

“This terrifying masterpiece co-starred Scott Glenn and garnered five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Jonathan Demme and Best Adapted Screenplay for Ted Tally, only the third film in history to sweep these five categories.”

