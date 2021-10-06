Horror

New The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Images Confirm Parasite Parody

During the earliest years of The Simpsons‘ Halloween-themed “Treehouse of Horror” episodes, the animated sitcom would embrace morbid and macabre storylines to inject the series’ unique humor into. As the years went on, these episodes would cast a wider net to lampoon well-known stories outside of the straightforward horror world, which includes this year featuring a parody of the Oscar-winning Parasite. While that film assuredly embraces genre elements, it’s likely a more unexpected storyline that audiences would anticipate The Simpsons tackling. This year’s Treehouse of Horror episode of The Simpsons debuts this Sunday, October 10th at 8 p.m. ET.

FOX describes the episode, “Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, Bambi’s revenge, and much, much more are featured in the all-new ‘Treehouse of Horror XXXII’ episode of The Simpsons.”

Check out new photos from the upcoming episode below before this year’s Treehouse of Horror episode of The Simpsons debuts this Sunday, October 10th at 8 p.m. ET.

Family Gathering

Flooded Basement

Fine Dining

Milhouse Ghost

Lisa’s New Friend

Vincent Price

Gorey Animation

Grandpa’s Phone

Angry Homer

Tree Rollins

Scared Sisters

Treehouse Gang

Check out The Simpsons’ latest Treehouse of Horror this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

