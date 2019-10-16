Heather Graham Joins Stephen King’s The Stand Adaptation

The new miniseries adaptation of Stephen King‘s The Stand continues to add exciting talent, with Heather Graham being the latest addition to the CBS All Access series. Deadline confirmed that Graham was the latest cast member to join the impressive ensemble, reminding viewers that this new take will aim to do justice to King’s iconic novel. The storyline previously earned an adaptation in the ’90s, though the production limitations of network television failed to recreate the sprawling nature of King’s novel, which blends elements of horror, fantasy, and drama for one of his most beloved stores. The new take on The Stand is currently shooting.

Graham will be playing Rita Blakemoor, who is described as “a wealthy woman who is ill-prepared for the end of the world and attempts to escape superflu-infested New York City.” The actress joins the cast alongside James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke, Eion Bailey, Katherine McNamara, Hamish Linklater, Alexander Skarsgård, and Whoopi Goldberg. Josh Boone serves as the series’ showrunner.

The Stand is Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.

Earlier this year, King himself shared his excitement at this new take on his classic novel.

“I like [showrunner] Josh Boone’s work, I actually worked with him on his first feature,” King shared on the Post Mortem Podcast. “And then he did The Fault in Our Stars, which I thought showed his grasp of the medium. And I like him a lot. I like his reach… his ambition for [The Stand]. Really the thing I’m most excited about is, first of all, we’ve got two more hours to tell the story. And second, we’re free of all those things that held us back with [the original mini-series]. Not only is the budget bigger… we’re free… in terms of language, in terms of violence… in a way that we weren’t with the original.”

Stay tuned for details on the new adaptation of The Stand, which is expected to debut next year.

