7 Great HBO TV Shows Nobody Talks About

HBO is a brand well known for delivering groundbreaking output with a certain regularity. The network helped turn cable television into an art form to rival feature films during a particularly hot streak in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s. Over the years, the platform has introduced us to a number of offerings that live in the collective pop culture consciousness and will likely continue to do so for years to come. However, for every hit effort like The Sopranos, or Game of Thrones, there are plenty of noteworthy programs that lack the name recognition of their better-known counterparts.

Because we love an underdog, we are endeavoring to shine the spotlight on a handful of noteworthy HBO series that we think deserve greater acclaim. Some of the showsoutlined below surely have a fanbase, but none of them seem to resonate as widely as the network’s most celebrated efforts. With that in mind, we now present to you seven HBO series nobody talks about.

1) The Leftovers

The Leftovers was a major hit with critics but it didn’t catch on quite as quickly with HBO subscribers. Many of those who have experienced the program take care to praise the performances, the writing, and the unflinching, nuanced depictions of grief contained within. This isn’t the type of show you put on to unwind and relax, but it is widely considered top-tier TV.

The show unfolds three years after the sudden and unexplained disappearance of 140 million people, roughly 2% of the global population. The series, which is based on the Tom Perrotta novel of the same name, has little interest in explaining the particulars behind the mass exodus, instead it focuses on the aftermath and on the profound impact the unknown has on those who still remain.

2) Flight of the Concords

Flight of the Concords series co-creator and costar Jemaine Clement has since gone on to establish himself as a household name, yet the show that helped skyrocket Clement to prominence somehow remains largely underrated. With that said, the show has a small but dedicated fanbase. The inducted have nothing but love for it. Fans connect with the show’s writing and comedic sensibilities. Not to mention, people love the way Clement and Bret McKenzie bring the hilarious lead characters to life.

The central duo play fictionalized versions of themselves, which allows each to personalize their character as well as blur the line between narrative fiction and reality. Each episode sees the duo playing music that’s as catchy as it is comical. Unlike their real-life counterparts, the characters rarely experience any lasting success, a dynamic that lends itself to plenty of self-deprecating setups.

3) Hung

This crass comedy series blends snarky humor with social commentary on the economic strife and uncertainty many of us face. The program follows school teacher Ray Drecker (Thomas Jane) as he takes on a side hustle as a sex worker to make ends meet.

Though the show enjoyed some success early on, ratings dwindled over time, leading to eventual cancellation following the conclusion of the third season. Though lead actor Jane doesn’t get a lot of opportunity to flex his comedic chops, he always does so impressively when called upon. Hung is no exception. Here, he is witty, charming, and likable. Not to mention, he leans into the inherent awkwardness of the setup with aplomb, often striking gold in the process.

4) Los Espookys

Los Espookys is beloved by those who have endeavored to experience the program, yet the show’s status as a Spanish language show made for a US audience likely kept some viewers from connecting. If you’ve overlooked this charming and quirky effort based on an aversion to subtitles, we implore you to give this surreal effort a chance.

The show is charming, quirky, and relatable. It has the potential to appeal to just about anyone, however, horror fans should be the first to take note. The show demonstrates a reverence for the genre, with the proceedings revolving around a core group of friends who turn their passion for horror cinema into a profession, crafting elaborate and unnervingly immersive experiences for the right audience. Viewers seem to relate to the way program blends comedy and horror, frequently delving into surreal thematic elements. During the show’s two-year run, it developed an enthusiastic, albeit small fanbase.

5) In Treatment

In Treatment is a trailblazing effort that threw convention to the wind, airing five nights a week during its original run from 2008 to 2010. That’s a bold and unexpected move that allowed viewers to follow the therapeutic progress of different clients throughout the week while giving us a nightly ritual to look forward to.

Although the series was never a ratings dynamo, those who tuned appreciated the program for its thoughtful depictions of mental health and strong writing throughout. Additionally, many took care to praise the performances. Gabriel Byrne resonated as therapist Paul Weston in the program’s original run. Many enjoyed seeing Paul as both the therapist (for four of five weekly episodes) and as the client (for the fifth weekly installment). That dynamic provides a nuanced look at the therapeutic process and gives the viewer a well-rounded perspective on the lead character. Although the 2021 revival mixed things up a bit by cutting back to just four episodes a week, viewers nonetheless praised Uzo Aduba’s nuanced turn as Paul’s replacement, Dr. Brooke Taylor.

6) Looking

When Queer as Folk went off the air in 2005, it left a vacancy in the hearts of those who loved it. No program has quite recaptured the magic since, including the short-lived reboot from 2022. But if we were to pick one series that came close, it would likely be Looking. Like Queer as Folk before it, Looking follows the ups and downs of a core group of queer friends.

The program ran for just two seasons, but during its short run, this underrated series delivered plenty of relatable characters who read as real people rather than stereotypes. Following cancellation, the program spun off a TV movie in 2016 that features lead character Patrick (Jonathan Groff) returning to the Bay Area and reuniting with his friend group from the show’s original run.

7) Oz

Oz might just be the most celebrated effort on this list, yet it nonetheless remains under-seen by the masses more than 20 years after its six-season run on HBO ended. Unlike its contemporaries The Sopranos and Sex and the City, Oz seems to have faded into the background rather than bringing in new viewers following cancellation. Some of that may have to do with the especially gritty subject matter. Both Sex and the City and The Sopranos eventually aired (with edits) in syndication on network television, allowing each to grow their audience. Oz, which is a gritty depiction of day-to-day life at a notorious maximum security prison, is simply too graphic for any such fate.

If you’re inspired to rediscover this admittedly intense effort, you’re in store for standout performances from a talented ensemble cast, realistic depictions of life behind bars, and an unflinching portrait of a variety of heavy themes frequently regarded as too taboo for broadcast.

Which of the aforementioned series most piques your curiosity? Make sure to let us know in the comments section below!