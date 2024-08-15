Demi Moore’s The Substance Gets Shocking New Trailer

One of the titles that’s been burning up the film festival circuit is The Substance from filmmaker Coralie Fargeat, which has just earned an all-new trailer. It’s likely no surprise for any fan of Fargeat from her last film Revenge, which similarly delighted genre audiences before landing on streaming service Shudder, that a follow-up would garner such praise, but with star Demi Moore not being quite as established in the world of horror, one of the standout elements of the new film that has been earning accolades is Moore’s performance. You can check out the new trailer for The Substance below before it lands in theaters on September 20th.

The movie is described, “Demi Moore gives a career-best performance as Elisabeth Sparkle, a former A-lister past her prime and suddenly fired from her fitness TV show by repellent studio head Harvey (Dennis Quaid). She is then drawn to the opportunity presented by a mysterious new drug: THE SUBSTANCE. All it takes is one injection and she is reborn — temporarily — as the gorgeous, twentysomething Sue (Margaret Qualley). The only rule? Time needs to be split: exactly one week in one body, then one week in the other. No exceptions. A perfect balance. What could go wrong? Deliriously entertaining and ruthlessly satirical, Coralie Fargeat’s Cannes sensation turns toxic beauty culture inside out with a be-careful-what-you-wish-for fable for the ages. Explosive, provocative, and twisted, The Substance marks the arrival of a thrillingly visionary filmmaker.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The movie currently sits at 90% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, and that’s only based on limited screenings around the world. As the film festival season heats up in the coming months and The Substance screens for more audiences, it’s possible the numbers could pivot in one direction, though with nearly 50 reviews already being tallied, it likely don’t see significant changes that drastically alter its aggregated score.

Over at The Daily Beast, for example, Esther Zuckerman wrote of The Substance, “When I say The Substance, the Demi Moore-starring movie that rocked Cannes, is bloody that’s an understatement. Take the amount of blood you think could be in this movie and double it. No, triple it. At one point during the run time you will think you have seen the bloodiest part, but just you wait. It gets bloodier. And yet the blood isn’t even the part of this wonderfully batsh-t body horror spectacular that had me almost throwing up. It’s a symphony of lurching flesh that might have you both gagging and cheering. The audience at my press screening of Cannes certainly did. We whooped, we gasped, and we clapped. It’s the grossest thing you will see all year.”

The Substance hits theaters on September 20th.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!