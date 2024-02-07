Demi Moore to Star in Landman on Paramount+

Demi Moore is signing on to star in the new Paramount+ series Landman, which is coming from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace. MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions will all produce the series, which will stream on Paramount+.

Landman is "set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas," and tells "a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs... an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics." The show will be "based on the notable 11-part podcast 'Boomtown.' Moore will play Cami, wife to one of the most powerful oil men in Texas and friend of Tommy Norris, played by Oscar® winner and series lead Billy Bob Thornton."

In addition to Demi Moore, Landman is going to co-star Ali Larter (The Last Victim), Michelle Randolph (1923), Jacob Lofland (Joker: Folie A Deux), Kayla Wallace (When Calls the Heart), James Jordan (Yellowstone), Mark Collie (Nashville) and Paulina Chávez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia).

Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios President and CEO released a statement, saying, "Demi Moore is an iconic and extraordinary talent. We are thrilled to have her join Billy Bob Thornton and the star-studded cast of LANDMAN, our next epic series from Taylor Sheridan."

You can get the full details on Landman below:

Moore has proven herself to be one of the industry's most accomplished performers, lending her talents to an array of revered films and television both in front of and behind the camera. The actress set a record in 1995 when she became the highest-paid actress in Hollywood, a testament to her star power and box-office appeal. Most recently, Moore can be seen in the second season of Ryan Murphy's anthology series Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans as socialite Ann Woodward, a former showgirl and radio actress who infamously was accused of murdering her husband in 1955. The actress soon will be seen in Coralie Fargeat's first studio feature, The Substance, alongside Margaret Qualley. Moore's acting career took off in the late 1980's when she starred in St. Elmo's Fire. She then went on to star in such iconic films as About Last Night..., Ghost, A Few Good Men, Indecent Proposal, The Scarlet Letter, Disclosure and G.I. Jane. Success poured into the following years with Moore consistently starring in well-grossing films including Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Bobby and Margin Call, among many others. She produced and lent her voice to QCode's podcast "Dirty Diana," which is being adapted into a series in which Moore will star. In 2019, she added New York Times best seller to her lengthy list of credits with her memoir Inside Out.



Currently filming in and around Fort Worth, Texas, LANDMAN is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch, for Imperative Development LLC, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt, for Texas Monthly, also executive produce. Peter Feldman serves as co-executive producer.



The series is the latest addition to Sheridan's growing slate on Paramount+, which includes 1923, 1883, SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, TULSA KING and LAWMEN: BASS REEVES.

Landman is in production and will be streaming on Paramount+.