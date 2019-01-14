DeWanda Wise and Jessica Williams Cast in ‘The Twilight Zone’

The cast of CBS All Access‘ The Twilight Zone is continuing to take shape.

According to a new report from Deadline, DeWanda Wise and Jessica Williams have joined the ranks of the upcoming rebooted sci-fi anthology. While it is unknown which episode the pair will appear on, they will reportedly be joined by Lucinda Dryzek (Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl), Jefferson White (House of Cards, How to Get Away With Murder), and Jonathan Whitesell (Once Upon a Time, Beyond).

Wise’s filmography includes Netflix’s She’s Gotta Have It, as well as Underground, Boardwalk Empire, and The Mentalist. She was initially poised to play Maria Lambeau in this March’s Captain Marvel, but was replaced by Lashana Lynch due to a scheduling conflict.

Williams’ work includes 2 Dope Queens, The Daily Show, and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The pair join a pretty stacked roster of actors who will be appearing in The Twilight Zone, including Sanaa Lathan, Adam Scott, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cho, Allison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, and Steven Yeun. Jordan Peele will be executive producing the series, as well as serving as host and narrator.

The project is poised to be a modern reimagining of the original series, which ran from 1959 to 1964 and has become a cult classic in the decades since.

“I was terrified,” Peele previously said of taking on the project. “Why would I ever jump into the most established, pristine shoes in all of the genre? I could rip Twilight Zone off and call it something different and not be compared to Rod Serling. So I stepped away from it. And then several months later I got another call [from co-producer Simon Kinberg].”

“The realization, for me, was that it was an opportunity to attempt to continue with Serling’s mission,” Peele admitted. “If we approach it without ego and sort of bow to Serling, that will hopefully suffice for our fellow Twilight Zone fans but also bring back a show that I think is needed right now. Because it’s a show that has always helped us look at ourselves, hold a mirror up to society.”

Are you excited to see Wise and Williams join The Twilight Zone? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Twilight Zone is expected to debut sometime in 2019 on CBS All Access.