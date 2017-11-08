‘The Walking Dead’ Offers To Let ‘Stranger Things’ Borrow Lucille

The Walking Dead is offering to lend a helping hand – or piece of sporting equipment, as the cast may be – to another popular horror series, Stranger Things.

The Walking Dead Twitter account, in a tweet congratulating Netflix’s Stranger Things on its second season, offered to allow the series to borrow Negan’s iconic bat, Lucille.

The tweet reads, “Hey @Stranger_Things — you guys wanna borrow Lucille for the Upside Down? Congrats on Season 2! #TWD #StrangerThings”

Check it out below:

Hey @Stranger_Things — you guys wanna borrow Lucille for the Upside Down? Congrats on Season 2! #TWD #StrangerThings — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 27, 2017

Stranger Things actually has a popular bat of its own. While the bat doesn’t have a name, Steve Harrington (Joe Keesy) of Stranger Things put together a bat with nails sticking out of it and used the makeshift weapon to pummel the Demogorgon in the first season of the series.

In Stranger Things 2, Steve thought he had put all of that behind him until he ran into Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), who asked if Steve still had the weapon after Dart, Dustin’s pet Demogorgon from the Upside Down, began to grow at an alarming rate and eventually ate Dustin’s mother’s cat. Luckily, Steve still had the bat in car’s trunk.

Dart certainly lived a unique life by demodog standards, but it was a short one. As Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer confirmed in an interview, the resolution of Stranger Things 2 was the end of the road for little D’artagnan.

“I would say Dart has unfortunately perished,” Duffer proclaimed. “Once the gate gets closed, he’s cut off and so he died by his beloved Three Musketeers Bar.”

This isn’t the first time recently that Lucille has been offered out on loan. The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan offered Negan’s weapon to one of the players in this year’s World Series as well.

Stranger Things 2 is now streaming on Netflix. The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.