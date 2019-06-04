Rob Zombie Confirms Three From Hell Trailer Release Date

Musician Rob Zombie built an impressive reputation for himself in the ’80s and ’90s as an extreme metal act before turning his attention towards the world of film, delivering audiences his debut horror project House of 1000 Corpses in 2003. The film was mired in controversy due to the graphic subject matter, giving the film a cult following before it was even released. Zombie followed up that adventure with The Devil’s Rejects in 2005, which took his popularity in the horror community to an even higher level. The filmmaker recently took to Instagram to confirm that the first trailer for the next film in the trilogy, Three From Hell, would debut on Monday, June 10th.

The filmmaker shared the above post on Instagram featuring an image of actor Richard Brake from the upcoming film, confirming that we were six days away from the trailer’s release, which would land on this upcoming Monday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The initial installment in this film series focused on a family abducting a group of weary travelers and unleashing all sorts of mayhem upon them. Devil’s Rejects took Otis (Bill Moseley) and his cohorts Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie) and Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig) on the road to wreak more havoc. That film’s finale seemingly saw the demise of the trio, with Three From Hell confirming they survived the ordeal and will stand trial for their crimes.

Previously announced Three From Hell supporting stars include Danny Trejo, Kevin Jackson, Wade Williams, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Clint Howard, Pancho Moler, Emilio Rivera, Daniel Roebuck, David Ury, Sean Whalen, Austin Stoker, Dee Wallace, Richard Brake, Bill Oberst Jr., Richard Riehle, Dot-Marie Jones, and Tom Papa.

While no official release date has been confirmed, Zombie previously hinted that he hopes the film will debut this fall.

“I had to finish the movie. I just literally finished that two days ago. That’s done. That was taking my life for the last couple of years,” Zombie shared with Sirius XM’s Trunk Nation LA Invasion: Live From The Rainbow Bar & Grill. “I don’t know for sure [when it will be released]. In the early fall — September vicinity.”

Stay tuned for details on Three From Hell.

Are you looking forward to the film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!