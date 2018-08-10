‘Tourist Trap’ Producer Claims Discussions Are Happening for a Remake

Landing on Digital HD and VOD on August 17th is Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich, a film which serves as both a continuation of and reimagining of the popular horror franchise that kicked off in 1989. Charles Band served as a producer on the original film, as well as Littlest Reich, in addition to having produced nearly 300 other films in the horror and exploitation genre. Another film Band produced, 1979’s Tourist Trap, could soon be getting the remake treatment.

“Yeah that’s one of the movies that I’m currently talking to some people about a remake,” Band shared with ComicBook.com. “It’s a Full Moon Pictures-owned film so we’ll see what happens. There’s a lot of those type of movies I’ve made over the years that are, I think in the next two, three years are gonna pop their head out with the different take and a bigger budget, so it should be really cool.”

While this isn’t quite an official confirmation of the project moving forward, it does bode well for fans of one of the more bizarre horror movies of the ’70s.

In the original film, written and directed by David Schmoeller (who also directed the original Puppet Master), a group of coeds faces car troubles, only for the owner of a nearby roadside attraction, a “tourist trap,” to offer them help. The coeds soon become victims of the creepy Mr. Slausen, who turns his victims into mannequins to become figures at his tourist trap.

In 2005, director Jaume Collet-Serra delivered audiences his remake House of Wax, whose bizarre tone and plot had more in common with Tourist Trap than the Vincent Price-starring film it was named after.

In Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich Edgar (Thomas Lennon), recently divorced, returns to his childhood home to where he finds a nefarious looking puppet in his deceased brother’s room. He decides to sell the doll for some quick cash at a small-town convention celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the infamous Toulon Murders. All hell breaks loose when a strange force animates the puppets at the convention, setting them on a bloody killing spree that’s motivated by an evil as old as time.

The film stars Thomas Lennon, Jenny Pellicer, Nelson Franklin, Charlyne Yi, Michael Pare, Barbara Crampton, and Udo Kier.

Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich hits Digital HD and VOD on August 17th.

