The Toxic Avenger Reboot Adds Julia Davis and Elijah Wood to Cast

Following news from last week that Kevin Bacon would be taking on the role of the main villain in the reboot of The Toxic Avenger, Deadline confirms today that the reboot will also be adding Elijah Wood and Julia Davis to its cast. Peter Dinklage and Jacob Tremblay will also star in the reboot from filmmaker Macon Blair, though it's unknown what roles the newly enlisted performers will be taking on. Blair and Wood previously collaborated on I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore in 2017, which won the Grand Jury Award at the Sundance Film Festival, with Netflix then acquiring the film to release as an original.

The outlet describes the concept, "When a struggling everyman is pushed into a vat of toxic waste, he is transformed into a mutant freak who must go from shunned outcast to underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends, and his community from the forces of corruption and greed."

The debut film came from Troma Entertainment, an iconic studio that largely focused on low-budget genre films, with 1984's The Toxic Avenger arguably being its most notorious release. The debut installment would go on to earn multiple sequels and even became an animated series.

Having previously starred in a reboot of the 1980 film Maniac, Wood is no stranger to reviving classic horror films, with the actor recently expressing how he has an interest in reimagining some other beloved genre films with his production company SpectreVision.

"We, personally, have talked a lot about, internally, Elm Street and how incredible it would be to play in that universe again and see that universe, to see Freddy [Krueger] and just that concept be explored again," Wood confirmed with ComicBook.com. "That's something that we're fascinated in. Obviously, that is not a lesser-known, smaller thing that should be remade into a big one. But another one that I feel is exciting, I know that there's already a remake coming out, but we still really love Children of the Corn. I feel like that would be an exciting thing to ... from the ground up, taking it from the novel, not remaking the movie, but actually take the short story and flesh that out in an interesting way."

Stay tuned for details on the future of The Toxic Avenger.

