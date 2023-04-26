New Eli Roth Projects Headed to Travel Channel This Summer

Filmmaker Eli Roth might most be known for delivering audience fictional tales of terror in his movies over the course of his career, but recent years have seen the director turn his attention to real-life encounters with the beyond, thanks to his partnership with the Travel Channel. Roth is currently busy filming an adaptation of his Thanksgiving trailer from the movie Grindhouse as a feature film, but this summer will see the premieres of a new season of Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life and the debut of the new series Eli Roth Presents: The Legion of Exorcists. Eli Roth Presents: The Legion of Exorcists premieres on Thursday, June 1st at 10 p.m. ET and Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life returns on Thursday, July 13th at 9 p.m. ET.

The brand-new, six-episode series Eli Roth Presents: The Legion of Exorcists details terrifying stories of demonic possession from cursed objects inflicting harm to complete human body takeovers. Fighting evil from the frontlines is a legion of leading exorcists from around the country who use their faith to keep the devil at bay and restore peace to those caught in its grasp. These six spiritual warriors, including a demonologist and various religious ministry leaders, come together for the first time to share their personal cases and intense experiences battling malevolent entities in the hopes of banishing them for good. Hosted by Eli Roth and coupled with cinematic re-creations, each hour-long episode delves into the shocking stories about the power of true evil and what it takes to overcome it.

Then, a new season of Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life returns on Thursday, July 13th with eight all-new episodes featuring more real-life stories of hauntings that have left emotional and sometimes physical scars on those unlucky enough to have experienced them. Equal parts terrifying and evocative, each hour-long episode divulges the frightening stories of survivors who have been dragged through hell and back and now struggle to rebuild their shattered lives. Told by the victims themselves, these are the haunting tales of those who were tormented by unrelenting paranormal activity -- ghosts, demons, poltergeists, and more -- and survived.

