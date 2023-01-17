Eli Roth Delivering Valentine's Day-Themed Slasher to Virtual Reality

Films like My Bloody Valentine and Valentine have previously explored what can happen when the holiday inspired by romance takes a deadly turn, but with new platforms to tell stories being developed in recent years, filmmaker Eli Roth has found new ways to tell unsettling stories, such as the upcoming Eli Roth's BE MINE: A VR Valentine's Slasher. For the experience, Roth teamed up with Meta to debut the VR experience on Meta Horizon Worlds and Meta Quest TV, but for those without a Meta Quest headset, you'll be able to check out the experience on Crypt TV's Facebook and Instagram pages. Eli Roth's BE MINE: A VR Valentine's Slasher premieres on February 10th at 10 p.m. ET.

Per press release, "Eli Roth's BE MINE: A VR Valentine's Slasher follows Becca, a college senior who's going to throw the best Valentine's Day party ever. There's just one caveat: everyone invited is secretly there to help Becca catch her Valentine's Day stalker -- an anonymous maniac in a Cupid mask who kills any man that gets close to her with a bow and arrow. But this Valentine's Day will be slightly different as everyone is ready to turn the tables on the killer that walks among them. With the help of the police, her sorority sisters, and the fraternity next door, Becca and the party fight back to stop the carnage and uncover the mysterious secret behind a bloody Valentine's Day massacre.

"Written by Eli Roth, directed by Adam MacDonald, and starring Peyton List (Cobra Kai), Inanna Sarkis, and Alanna Ubach (Euphoria), the 30-minute, 180- and 360-degree immersive VR experience follows Becca, a girl who is stalked by an anonymous maniac in a Cupid mask as she finds herself at the center of a frightening Valentine's Day nightmare. Eli Roth's BE MINE: A VR Valentine's Slasher puts the audience right into the action of the creepiest Valentine's Day party ever to experience watching the immersive horror piece in VR.

"Eli Roth's BE MINE: A VR Valentine's Slasher is Eli Roth's second VR collaboration with Meta and Crypt TV following Eli Roth's Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat which premiered in Meta Horizon Worlds and Meta Quest TV in 2022."

"I had the most incredible experience making Trick-VR-Treat with Meta, and we wanted to push the experience even further with BE MINE, creating a true narrative experience where you're at the center of a slasher film," Roth shared in a statement. "I wrote BE MINE knowing what worked best in VR, but pushing the boundaries with new ideas and techniques, and the results are nothing short of thrilling. We have created a true immersive horror experience. I have been a huge fan of Adam MacDonald for a long time, and what he and the incredible cast brought to life is something unlike anything I've ever experienced. I think horror fans are going to absolutely love it. Get ready, it's a bloody good time."

Star List added, "It was cool to be a part of this project with Meta, and Eli Roth. Playing a role in an over-the-top VR horror story was an experience. It's going to be a truly terrifying way to spend Valentine's Day this year."

