Discovery+ Launching A Ghost Ruined My Life Podcast With Eli Roth

In virtually every horror movie you see featuring a haunted house, homeowners face doubts and cynics when they attempt to express the harrowing ordeals they are being put through by otherworldly forces, a reaction that is far more fact than fiction. In the discovery+ series A Ghost Ruined My Life, viewers met a number of individuals whose experiences weren’t only unsettling enough on their own, but had ramifications on their personal lives as well, with the program now being adapted into a podcast experience. The podcast A Ghost Ruined My Life with Eli Roth will premiere wherever you get your podcasts on March 11th, with new episodes debuting every Friday.

Per press release, “From master of horror Eli Roth comes A Ghost Ruined My Life with Eli Roth, an eight-part podcast series that shares the shocking true stories of hauntings that have left emotional (and sometimes physical) scars on those unlucky enough to have experienced them. The first episode of A Ghost Ruined My Life with Eli Roth will be released on March 11th, with new episodes dropping weekly on Fridays. Listen to A Ghost Ruined My Life on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. The full TV series is currently available to stream on discovery+.

“Hosted and hand-picked by Roth, and as told by the victims themselves, listeners will hear the terrifying first-person stories of hauntings. From confrontations with ghosts to demons and dark entities to poltergeists, every 30-minute episode of A Ghost Ruined My Life with Eli Roth plays out as a ‘mini-horror film,’ as Roth immerses listeners in the real-life worlds of people dragged through hell and back.”

“I was shocked to see how many people experience this phenomenon, and they were grateful to share their stories for the first time on camera,” Roth shared in a statement about the original TV series last fall. “It’s no joke — these people’s lives were ruined by the ghost, which seemed to be the spirit’s goal. They couldn’t work, they couldn’t sleep, they didn’t have the resources to move and if they did, the spirit often followed them. It’s a fascinating subject that I’ve never before seen explored in a series.”

The podcast A Ghost Ruined My Life with Eli Roth will premiere wherever you get your podcasts on March 11th, with new episodes debuting every Friday.

