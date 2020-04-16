Tremors 7 “Leaks” Online for Burt Gummer Day

Production on the seventh entry into the Tremors franchise wrapped earlier this year, and the above video is the seemingly “leaked” version of the film. Fans of the film hoping to see what was in store for the Graboids might be a little frustrated, as it appears Burt Gummer has had a hand in the release of the film and given audiences quite the surprise. The film is actually slated to debut this fall and, like previous installments, will likely be available on VOD formats before getting an official release on Blu-ray and DVD with bonus features.

Michael Gross played Gummer in the original 1990 film, which also starred Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward, and Reba McEntire, though these performers quickly exited the franchise and Gross became the key figure in the series. The upcoming film has enlisted new talents, such as Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Richard Brake (3 From Hell), and Jackie Cruz (Orange Is the New Black).

In the new film, “The deadly Graboids are back, illegally brought in to a new island resort by a rich playboy looking for a trophy hunt.”

The last film in the series, Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell, debuted in 2018, with that experience inspiring ideas for the actor on what the future would hold for his character.

“I was having ideas about that while we were still doing Tremors 6,” Gross previously confessed to ComicBook.com about having plans for his character’s future. “Yes, absolutely I have ideas. I’m not at liberty to divulge them to you or I’d have to kill you. But yeah. My little brain is cooking about just what’s the next evolution of him, what does he have to face next, and what does he need, what does he want, and how do the monsters change, too, if they do. Where do we take this next? So it’s very much a part of my thought.”

While Bacon might have left the franchise after the first film, he previously starred in the pilot for a Tremors TV series, though SYFY opted not to move forward with that project. Feature-film adventures, however, have no signs of slowing.

Tremors 7 is set to debut officially this fall.

Are you looking forward to checking out the new film?