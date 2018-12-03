‘The Twilight Zone’ Reboot to Feature John Cho, Allison Tolman, and Jacob Tremblay in Episode

Keeping in line with the traditions of earlier iterations of The Twilight Zone, the upcoming reboot is bringing in impressive guest stars for its tales of terror. John Cho (Searching, Star Trek), Allison Tolman (Fargo, Castle Rock), and Jacob Tremblay (Room, Wonder) are the most recent stars that have been confirmed to star in an episode, per Deadline.

The trio will star in an episode titled “The Wunderkind,” though it’s unclear what the episode’s narrative will explore. Previously announced cast members include Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, and Adam Scott.

Scott will be starring in an episode entitled “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet,” a new imagining of the classic episode “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” starring William Shatner. In the episode, Shatner starred as a man who saw a mysterious creature on the wing of an airplane, with onlookers failing to see what the man was raving about. The man eventually opens the emergency hatch in hopes of confronting the monster, only to be subdued and committed to a mental institution upon landing. However, the final moments of the episode show damage to the wing, confirming that the threat wasn’t entirely in the man’s head.

Based on news of the reboot reimagining classic stories, the new incarnation of The Twilight Zone will likely offer audiences tales that are both fresh and familiar.

Peele’s Get Out became a landmark moment for the horror genre, which is typically overlooked by critics and audiences at large, with the filmmaker using the genre to shine on a light on social issues in new ways. The film went on to become one of the most praised films of the year, ultimately scoring Peele an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. With Twilight Zone often incorporating morality tales into its narratives, Peele seemed like the perfect choice to helm this reboot, though he was apprehensive to accept the gig.

“I was terrified,” Peele previously shared with Variety. “Why would I ever jump into the most established, pristine shoes in all of the genre? I could rip Twilight Zone off and call it something different and not be compared to Rod Serling. So I stepped away from it. And then several months later I got another call.”

The other call came from producing partner Simon Kinberg.

“The realization, for me, was that it was an opportunity to attempt to continue with Serling’s mission,” Peele admitted. “If we approach it without ego and sort of bow to Serling, that will hopefully suffice for our fellow Twilight Zone fans but also bring back a show that I think is needed right now. Because it’s a show that has always helped us look at ourselves, hold a mirror up to society.”

Stay tuned for details about The Twilight Zone before it debuts in 2019.

