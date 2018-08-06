‘The Twilight Zone’ Reboot to Start Production in Next Couple Months

The CBS All Access reboot of The Twilight Zone is headed into production.

Speaking with Deadline after CBS All Access’ Television Critics Association presentation, executive vice president of original content Julie McNamara revealed that the series is set to start production in just a few months.

“We have a [writer’s] room, we have a first season of concepts, outlines, scripts — various stages of all of these things — of that 10 eps a season,” McNamara said. “We are well on our way, and we are going to start production in the next couple of months.”

The series — which will be produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Get Out director Jordan Peele‘s Monkeypaw Productions, as well as X-Men movie director Simon Kinberg‘s Genre Films — was given the green light last December. At the time, Peele said that the time was right to reboot the classic anthology series because, as he put it, real life feels like a twilight zone.

“Too many times this year it’s felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can’t think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences,” Peele said in a statement last year.

As for who’s running the reboot, the show is taking a bit of a different approach regarding that, with CBS TV Studios president David Stapf indicating that it doesn’t have a traditional showrunner, due to the series’ anthology format.

“Because its anthological you don’t need to look at it as who’s the showrunner,” Stapf said, though McNamara did indicate that there would be someone overseeing the project.

“From a production standpoint Greg Yaitanes is overseeing that continuity,” she said.

The original The Twilight Zone was created by Rod Serling. The anthology series ran for five years on CBS, from 1959 to 1964. Blending elements of fantasy, science-fiction, horror and satire, The Twilight Zone paved the way for all speculative fiction television that followed. The reboot currently does not have a release date.

Are you excited for The Twilight Zone reboot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.