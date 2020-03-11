John Krasinski Reportedly in Talks for a Universal Monster Reboot

The horror world got a pretty major update on Tuesday night, when it was revealed that Blumhouse is developing a modern-day take on Dracula, following the recent success of the Invisible Man reboot. The film, which will be directed by Jennifer’s Body‘s Karyn Kusama, is the latest example of Universal’s storytelling-based approach to its iconic monster characters. The report of the Dracula reboot was accompanied by news of other projects that the studio is developing — and the names they’re pursuing. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal is “working with filmmakers such as Paul Feig, Elizabeth Banks, and John Krasinski.”

While Feig and Banks have been recently linked to projects (Dark Army and Invisible Woman, respectively), this serves as the first official confirmation that Krasinski is tied to the current iteration of Universal Monsters. Krasinski was previously believed to have “tinkered” with a film in the franchise in 2019, which some believed to be a reboot of The Bride of Frankenstein. That project, in particular, is being moved forward by Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal, who has a first-look deal with Universal.

“Amy expressed interest in being involved with The Bride of Frankenstein, and just as the studio has done with numerous other filmmakers, we empowered her to explore a new vision for the Universal monster character and come back with a new and inventive take,” a Universal Pictures source said last month. “Nothing has been solidified in an official capacity.”

Of course, Krasinski does have an existing horror franchise already under his belt, with the recently-released A Quiet Place: Part II. While Krasinski was initially ambivalent about the idea of a follow-up, he’s grown to have a different approach to it all, even considering the idea of a trilogy.

“Paramount was asking a bunch of writers and directors what they might do with it, and to their credit, they didn’t take any of those pitches because they felt a little more franchise-y,” Krasinski shared with The New York Times last year. “Meanwhile, I had this tiny idea that fit that world and could be exciting. Paramount asked if I would write it and I’m doing that now, but I’m still thinking about what I want to do next. If I can crack the idea, I would love to direct it again, and if I can’t, I would love to give it to someone else with my fingerprints on it to make sure it’s being taken care of.”

He added, “I know that anyone reading this will be like, ‘Yeah right, art guy,’ but I do have sort of a parental feeling about this movie, and I don’t want A Quiet Place to turn into an action movie where 400 people have machine guns. Or did I give away the ending to the sequel?”

