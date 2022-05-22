Universal's Dracula Adaptation The Last Voyage of the Demeter Moves Release Dates

✖

There's no shortage of vampire content out there, and fans of the blood-sucking creatures are in for a lot of upcoming content. There are multiple Dracula projects in the work, including The Last Voyage Of The Demeter, which is based on "The Captain's Log," a chapter from Bram Stoker's classic novel Dracula. According to Deadline, the upcoming film has been pushed to next summer.

The Last Voyage Of The Demeter "tells the terrifying story of the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo-fifty unmarked wooden crates-from Carpathia to London. Strange events befall the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship. When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of England, it is a charred, derelict wreck. There is no trace of the crew."

The upcoming movie is set to star Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, Straight Outta Compton) as Clemens, a doctor who joins the Demeter crew, Aisling Franciosi (Game of Thrones, The Nightingale) as an unwitting stowaway, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Clash of the Titans) as the ship's captain and David Dastmalchian (Dune, The Suicide Squad) as Demeter's first mate. The cast also includes Jon Jon Briones, Stefan Kapicic, Nikolai Nikolaeff, and Javier Botet.

The Last Voyage Of The Demeter is not the only Dracula movie in the pipeline. Nicolas Cage will be playing the famous vampire in Renfield, which recently wrapped production. The film was directed by Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War, The LEGO Batman Movie) and will star Nicholas Hoult as the titular character, the henchman of Dracula. The script was written by Rick and Morty's Ryan Ridley, based on an outline from The Walking Dead and Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman. In addition to Cage and Hoult, the movie will feature Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star, Awkwafina as well as Sonic the Hedgehog's Ben Schwartz who recently gushed over Cage's role in the film.

"People don't even know. There's so much more. There's so much more Nic Cage that you haven't seen," Schwartz told The Playlist. "Nic Cage was a dream and lovely to work with. And when I was doing scenes with him, he was great, totally committed, and 100% in it. And you're just in awe…"

The Last Voyage Of The Demeter is scheduled to hit theatres on August 11th, 2023. Renfield is expected to hit theaters on April 14th, 2023.