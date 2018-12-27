Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ Is Generating a Lot of Fan Theories

If you’ve been spending the holidays coming up with fan theories for Us, then you’re not alone.

The first trailer for Jordan Peele‘s next film debuted on Christmas Day, presenting viewers with what is set to be a one-of-a-kind entry in the horror genre.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Considering the depth of narrative storytelling that Peele presented in 2017’s Get Out, fans are already picking apart the trailer, trying to see if they can discern any sort of information about where the film is going to go. Here’s a round-up of some of those theories.

Could Happen

Here’s my guess for #UsMovie‘s plot: mom’s estranged twin sister experimented with cloning to try to replicate/steal what she sees as her twin’s “perfect life”. Clones are “tethered” to originals via a twin connection type effect. — ?Foxy?Boxing?Day? (@alexandraerin) December 25, 2018

Oh Woah

I want to throw this theory out there now: Lupita being off-beat when she was trying to get the son on beat is probably on purpose. I bet you it’s going to be a significant plot detail/twist….favorite this. — Purple…Reign (@LaReignStorm) December 25, 2018

A Possibility

So I’m calling the movie now

Lupita used to drive reckless and got into a fiery car accident. Killed the little girl was was the twin of the little boy. That’s why she isn’t driving in the trailer. Also why her doppelgänger has scorched eyebrows and explains burnt boy

#UsMovie — Cameron Mitchell (@CollectiveMindP) December 25, 2018

*X-Files Theme*

We’re gonna found out in Us that the family tryna kill the main characters are the actual heroes and the people we’re watching are the villains. — Shyne Coldchain Jr. (@Smooth_Orator) December 25, 2018

Science

An Important Link

My family and I are already cooking up #Us theories. My dad and sister suggested the boy might be a link between the families. I corroborated this with the fact that the Dopple-boy has his mouth sealed (speak no evil?), and the real boy was the first to find one of Them. pic.twitter.com/OWLFdvuBb5 — chuck??‍♂️??‍♂️? (@justhewinley) December 25, 2018

Oh Snap

WHAT IF THE FAMILY THATS IN THE PREVIEW IS ACTUALLY THE REPLACEMENT FAMILY AND THE REAL FAMILY IS JUST TRYNA KILL THEM?! This is just too much. pic.twitter.com/8CIgBWqObt — Ariniqua Venti ? (@BonaFideSage) December 25, 2018

Makes Sense

Why is she lighter? and the straightened hair? Oh come on you can’t tell me that isn’t symbolic of something. Get Out was a movie about fighting oppression and discrimination. Us is about fighting ourselves! Jordan Peele is a genius!! #UsMovie — SUGA SHAYNE MOSELY (@ShaneLamontMoss) December 25, 2018

Time to Do Some Research

They saying the #UsMovie is based on W.E.B Dubois “double consciousness” theory and that shit got me thinking Jordan Peele might be the Greatest Ever if It is. — Josh™️ (@jxshn_) December 25, 2018

Wait, Woah