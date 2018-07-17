‘Vampire Chronicles’ TV Series Lands at Hulu

After a long and tumultuous journey, the TV adaptation of Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles series has finally found a home.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Vampire Chronicles TV series has landed at Hulu, and the streaming giant has officially put the project into development.

The report states that many networks and streaming services were engaged in a competitive situation when trying to gain the rights to the project. Ultimately, Hulu beat out several of its rivals and has taken on the new vampire drama.

While Vampire Chronicles has only just now found a place to call home, the series has already been through quite a bit of drama. Producer Bryan Fuller was initially tapped as the showrunner for the project, though he has since made his exit. Fuller reportedly didn’t want to step on the toes of writer Anne Rice, and her son Christopher Rice, who penned the original script.

At this point, Vampire Chronicles has yet to find a replacement for Fuller, but a search for a new showrunner is currently underway.

Both Anne and Christopher Rice will serve as executive producers on the series, along with Anonymous Content’s David Kanter and Steve Golin.

In April of last year, Paramount Television and Anonymous Content purchased the rights to 11 of Rice’s books from the Vampire Chronicles franchise, which began in 1976 with Interview With a Vampire. The initial book was made into a feature film in 1994, starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst and Antonio Banderas.

This new series is said to be based on The Vampire Lestat, which explores the origins of the character and takes place several years before Interview With a Vampire.

Are you excited to see Vampire Chronicles land at Hulu? Will the streaming service do a good job with the source material? Let us know your predictions by dropping a line in the comments below!