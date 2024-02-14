The Walking Dead Celebrates a Bloody Valentine's Day With New The Ones Who Live Trailer

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live decided to celebrate Valentine's Day with a brand new promo. As the long–anticipated series focuses on Rick and Michonne, it's only fitting that a romance angle takes center stage. AMC knows their fans adore this pairing pairing and sees nothing wrong with giving people a little bit of violence with their romance as well. So, how do you hammer this home? Well, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live enlists Phoebe Bridgers' cover of "Nothing Else Matters" by Metallica is probably a good start. From there, the wistful romantic vibe is flowing. But, you know, with zombies sprinkled in there for good measure.

Because the spin off series is such a big event, AMC is also putting out special merchandise centered around Rick and Michonne in their online shop. The Walking Dead fans have soldiered through quite a journey since catching up with these characters.

"Valentine's Day is just about the last holiday you would associate with 'The Walking Dead,' but the truth is that love has been at the heart of this franchise from the very beginning. We were excited by the juxtaposition of the most romantic day of the year and the zombie apocalypse as a way to celebrate Rick and Michonne's long-awaited reunion and love for each other with the fans," Kim Granito, chief marketing officer, AMC Networks said in a statement. "We're dropping a surprise trailer set to the voice of Phoebe Bridgers, social Valentine's Day cards, exclusive merch in our TWD Shop, and to cap it all off we're setting Sphere in Las Vegas on fire."

What Are Rick And Michonne Up Against?

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live sees Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln back in the saddle again. Before the big series premiere, Comicbook.com spoke to both the actress about that subtitle for this spinoff. Gurira took a stab at explaining that title for us. Lincoln was there for moral support in this moment as the duo confronted just how much trauma Rick and Michonne have had to wade through just to get to this point. It turns out that journey has a lot to do with a show called The Ones Who Live.

"I don't think they see it as that. I don't thing they see it as where we go. Things go bad. I think that's all they're thinking about it," Gurira told us. "We're the ones who live, which we had in the coda and thankfully got to make the title of this show, It's not just about the ones who are alive, its about those who are living inside of us."

"Those that we carry their souls, their spirits. The connection that we have to them rather, it's very real inside of us," she continued. You know, the essence of who they were in the effect they had on us. And, the way that they contributed to everyone into the group and for the life of all of us. And for any of us to survive, we've got that. We've all survived. And that being a core thing that keeps us going is that connection."

Are you excited for the new spinoff? Let us know down in the comments!