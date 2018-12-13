‘The Walking Dead’ Star Steven Yeun Tapped for ‘The Twilight Zone’ Reboot

The cast for the upcoming The Twilight Zone reboot is only getting more enticing! The most recent name to be added to the list: Steven Yeun.

Yeun, who is best known for playing Glenn Rhee on The Walking Dead, has had a wildly successful 2018. In addition to co-starring in Boots Riley’s Sorry For Your Loss, the actor was recently featured in the film Burning, which earned him Best Supporting Actor awards from both the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and the Toronto Film Critics Association.

Yeun also lent his voice to multiple animated projects this year, including the continuation of his role as Keith on Voltron.

According to Collider, Yeun is set to star in the fourth episode of The Twilight Zone, which is rumored to be called “The Traveler,” a story that will supposedly follow “two cops and a mysterious traveler.”

Yeun isn’t the first exciting name to appear on the cast list for the new series. Other big actors include Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick, Silicon Valley), Sanaa Lathan (American Assassin, Nappily Ever After), Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation, Big Little Lies) and Jacob Tremblay (Room, The Predator). Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Venom) is also rumored to be a part of Tremblay’s episode, but there has yet to be an official confirmation from the actor or the show’s producers.

Like the original series, the new Twilight Zone will feature stand alone episodes, so it’s likely we’ll only be seeing Yeun and the other celebrities onscreen for a one-off. However, that will not be the case for executive producer, Jordan Peele, who will be serving as the series’ regular host/narrator.

For most of his career, Peele has been widely known for his comedy, having been a cast member on MADtv and co-creating the sketch show Key and Peele with his long time comedy partner, Keegan-Michael Key.

However, Peele has been venturing into the world of horror lately, winning an Academy Award earlier this year for writing Get Out, which he also directed. Fans of Peele and horror alike are both excited for his upcoming feature, Us, which was recently revealed to have an intriguing synopsis.

This won’t be the only collaboration between Yeun and Peele in 2019. Yeun will also be appearing in an episode of the upcoming comedy/sci-fi series Weird City, which is also being executive produced by Peele.

The Twilight Zone will debut sometime in 2019 on CBS All Access.