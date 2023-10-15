American Horror Story: Delicate Part One Finale Preview Teases Darker Turns

FX has released a preview for "Preech", the fifth episode of American Horror Story's twelfth season, Delicate. The episode also serves as the finale for Part One of the season, as Delicate is divided into two parts. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, October 18th. For Anna (Emma Roberts), it has been a wild ride over the previous four episodes. While her acting career has taken off and she's earned accolades and awards for her latest movie role, her personal life has been a bit more of a challenge as she struggled to get pregnant and then seemingly miscarried all while dealing with an eerie stalker. Last week's episode revealed that Anna was somehow still pregnant, but things keep getting stranger and stranger — and people are listening to Anna less and less. Now, the new preview teases that things will take an even darker series of turns as Anna's due date looms. You can check it out for yourself in the video below.

Here's the official synopsis for "Preech": "Anna senses the dark presence closing in on her, closer than ever. Ms. Preecher reveals pieces of her past and may know the truth about what's happening to Anna and Dex."

What is American Horror Story: Delicate About?

Based on Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition, in American Horror Story: Delicate "after multiple failed attempts at IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her — and her pursuit of motherhood." The season stars Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian, Denis O'Hare, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Julie White, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, Odessa A'zion, and Zachary Quinto.

"I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her," Quinto previously said of Kardashian. Quinto appeared in the second episode, "Rockabye", as a presenter at an awards ceremony. "She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don't think she needs my advice. She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness. I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she's gonna do a wonderful job."

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," co-creator Ryan Murphy shared in a statement with The Hollywood Reporter. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

Why is American Horror Story: Delicate Being Aired in Two Parts?

American Horror Story: Delicate is airing in two parts due to production. the series had been in production earlier this year but was paused due to the Writers Guild of America Strike in May and then, officially suspended in July due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Presumably, the first batch of episodes — Part One — is what had been completed before production ceased. At this time, it is unclear when the series will return for Part Two.

American Horror Story: Delicate airs Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on FX.