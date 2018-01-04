Unlock the Horrors of ‘Winchester’ With New Trailer

A film based on one of the most legendary haunted houses in history is landing in theaters in February, with an all-new trailer for Winchester detailing the mysteries behind the historical haunt. Check out the new trailer above and see the film in theaters February 2.

On an isolated stretch of land 50 miles outside of San Francisco sits the most haunted house in the world. Built by Sarah Winchester, (Academy Award®-winner Helen Mirren) heiress to the Winchester fortune, it is a house that knows no end. Constructed in an incessant twenty-four hour a day, seven day a week mania for decades, it stands seven stories tall and contains hundreds of rooms.

To the outsider it looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah is not building for herself, for her niece (Sarah Snook) or for the brilliant Doctor Eric Price (Jason Clarke) whom she has summoned to the house. She is building a prison, an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts, and the most terrifying among them have a score to settle with the Winchesters…

The film is directed by Michael and Peter Spierig whose previous films include Predestination, Daybreakers andUndead. Their latest film was Jigsaw, which hit theaters this past October, revived the legacy of the Saw series. Their unconventional filmmaking style is sure to bring terror to new heights with this haunted house story.

Given the historical significance of the house, this isn’t the first time its terrors have been brought to life, although this might be the biggest attempt at crafting a somewhat fictional feature film. The house is more regularly featured in a variety of different paranormal investigation shows, which include visits from Ghost Adventures, Ghost Brothers and even MythBusters.

Luckily, you don’t have to have your own TV show to visit the establishment, as it’s open to the public for a variety of tours.

With the wealth of different stories that have been told about the house, there is a vast amount of personal encounters that can be incorporated into the narrative, which is sure to impact viewers in ways other fictional films can’t.

Winchester will land in theaters February 2.