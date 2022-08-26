Yellowjackets Star Christina Ricci Teases Season 2 Production Start With BTS Video

Yellowjackets fans know that we won't be getting the second season of the series on Showtime until 2023, but that doesn't mean we don't have things to be excited for, as star Christina Ricci took to Instagram to show herself putting on Misty's iconic glasses in preparation to shoot Season 2. Ricci's disturbing character became a standout of the series, so seeing Ricci embrace the unsettling elements of the character just reminds us of how compelling the story is and how, after months of waiting, the new season is finally moving forward. Yellowjackets Season 2 is expected to premiere in 2023.

Ricci captioned the video, "She's baaaack."

Written by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets is equal parts survival epic, horror story, and coming-of-age drama and tells the narrative of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Part of what made Misty such a fascinating character is the lengths that she goes to in order to do what she thinks is "right," even if that means kidnapping. Ricci recently reflected on the moral compass of the character and if there's a line she wouldn't cross.

"I think she has her own rules of right or wrong, and it's what sort of serves her own purpose," the actor shared with Collider. "I think that one of the things that we are saying by showing how boundary-less the characters are as adults is that they crossed a major boundary when they were children and so now, there aren't really any limits. Once you've done certain things, I would imagine that if you're a certain kind of person, you don't see the limits, and I think Misty is definitely that type. I think she has gone so far passed the realm of what is morally acceptable that there is no moral compass anymore. Or it's off."

Stay tuned for details on Season 2 of Yellowjackets before it premieres sometime in 2023.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!