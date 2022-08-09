Yellowjackets Showrunners Reveal Disappointing Update on Season 2 Premiere Date

The wait for the second season of Showtime's hit series Yellowjackets is going to be a little longer than fans might expect. On Tuesday, series co-creators and showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson said that production on the series will start at the end of August with the series looking to return sometime in early 2023. The series initially debuted in November 2021 with its first season finale airing on January 16th.

"We're looking into the first quarter of 2023," Lyle told The Wrap. "We are on a very similar production track in terms of time as we were last season, although of course we have to shoot an additional episode because we had already shot the pilot the last time. I believe we are going to finish shooting in about February and we'll be airing sometime shortly after that."

"Nobody wanted to get back on the air quickly more than we did. But we really rolled directly from finishing up Season 1 into Season 2," Lyle said. "It's a deeply serialized story, and we wanted to make sure we didn't rush it, and that we got it right. And so, this was the earliest we could accomplish that."

"One thing about the show doing really well, that maybe I hadn't anticipated, was how much responsibility Ashley and I and Jonathan and the whole team feel to earn the level of affection the audience is showing," Nickerson added. "The idea of delivering something that wasn't as good as the first season was just too much to bear. So, I said, 'I think that we should take a little more time with this and just make sure it's really good.'"

Yellowjackets begins in 1996, as a team of New Jersey high school soccer players travels to Seattle for a national tournament. While flying over Canada, their plane crashes deep in the wilderness and the remaining team members are left to survive for nineteen months. The series chronicles their attempts to survive while also tracking their current lives in 2021. The series stars Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis.

Season 1 of Yellowjackets is streaming on Showtime.