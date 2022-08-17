Yellowjackets Season 2 Casts Adult Lottie With Obi-Wan Kenobi Star

Part of what made Season 1 of Yellowjackets such a compelling viewing experience was the complex and mysterious characters it delivered, which includes the character of Lottie Matthews. Making good on the tease in the Season 1 finale, in which the question is poised, "Who the f-ck is Lottie Matthews?" Variety confirms today that the adult version of the character will be played by Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi star Simone Kessell in the sophomore season. Adding more excitement to this casting came the reveal that Courtney Eaton, who played the young Lottie, will be upped to a series regular. Stay tuned for updates on Season 2 of Yellowjackets.

The series focuses on a team of high school soccer players whose plane crashes in the Pacific Northwest in the '90s, forcing them to embrace their survival instincts to endure the experience. The show bounces back and forth between the present and the past, leading audiences to wonder about what happened not only during their survival in the woods, but what might have happened in subsequent decades. When teen-aged Shauna discovers that she's pregnant, she attempts to terminate the pregnancy, though ultimately doesn't go through with it, leaving fans to wonder how the survivors handled the situation.

The nature of the '90s storyline meant Lottie went off her psychiatric medications, resulting in her experiencing bizarre visions and hallucinations. These experiences resulted in her earning a cult-like following among the teen-aged survivors, though without an adult Lottie appearing in Season 1, audiences were left to wonder where her journey would take her. It was in that Season 1 finale that fans were teased that we had only earned a glimpse of Lottie's significance.

Kessell is only the latest new addition to the series, with last week seeing the confirmation that Servant star Lauren Ambrose had joined the cast as the adult version of Van. The younger version of Van was played by Liv Hewson in Season 1, who has also been promoted to a series regular. Van was the center of one of the first season's most unsettling sequences, in which she was attacked by a wolf and initially believed to have been killed, only to surprise her fellow survivors by pulling through. However, after suffering horrifying facial injuries, she was also subjected to a backwoods facial reconstruction surgery.

