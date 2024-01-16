Yellowjackets Season 3 Not Premiering Until 2025

Yellowjackets fans will have to wait longer than expected for Season 3 of the series to premiere, with Deadline claiming that the release of the upcoming season has been pushed to 2025. The outlet notes that these delays are due to last year's writers' and actors' strikes impacting all movies and TV productions, so while it's not entirely surprising that we have such a long wait, the news will still come as a disappointment to fans who were hoping to get a new batch of episodes before the end of the year. With the series premiering in 2021 and earning a Season 2 in 2023, this marks a disappointing trend that fans have to wait two years between seasons as opposed to a typical year.

Written by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets is equal parts survival epic, horror story, and coming-of-age drama and tells the narrative of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

As compared to other movies and TV series that are still navigating production in the wake of the strikes, the minds behind Yellowjackets have offered relatively promising updates about the series' status, having confirmed last month how far into the writing process the writers were.

"We're deep in the writing," Lyle shared during an in-person event about the series. "Everybody came back so incredibly enthusiastic, raring to go, and creatively invigorated ... We're having so much fun and are very excited about it."

Still, fans are likely to be at least somewhat dismayed by the extended wait, given that the actual scale of the production is smaller than something like House of the Dragon or The Last of Us, leaving them hoping new episodes could be brought to life more quickly. Additionally, with the narrative itself being so complex and leaving so many story threads unresolved, audiences will want to make time to revisit the first two seasons ahead of Season 3's release so they can quickly pick up on the many complex storylines we will be immersed in.

Stay tuned for updates on Season 3 of Yellowjackets.

