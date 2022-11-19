Yellowjackets Star Says They Get "Weirdly Emotional" Knowing Which Characters Survive

The first season of Yellowjackets became an instant hit with TV lovers, and the second season officially went into production in August. A lot of questions were left unanswered in the finale, and there are some characters whose fate are still unknown. However, a casting announcement did spoil that Van (Liv Hewson) survives those 19 months in the wilderness. It was revealed earlier this year that adult Van will be played by Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant). Recently, Hewson spoke with PEOPLE about learning their character survived.

"We're all pretty busy because we're all trying to fly in and out and do as much as we can," Hewson said of seeing their adult counterparts film scenes. "But yeah, when we have the opportunity it's nice to see everybody ... Obviously Lauren and I have been in touch and seen each other," Hewson shared, explaining that it was "touching to know that [adult Van] is out there, honestly." They continued, "That sounds funny to say, but she grows up. She makes it. She exists in the future and in the world, and I get weirdly emotional about it. I'm really excited."

When Will Yellowjackets Season 2 Premiere?

In August, Yellowjackets co-creators and showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson said the series is looking to return sometime in early 2023.

"We're looking into the first quarter of 2023," Lyle told The Wrap. "We are on a very similar production track in terms of time as we were last season, although of course, we have to shoot an additional episode because we had already shot the pilot the last time. I believe we are going to finish shooting in about February and we'll be airing sometime shortly after that."

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top Five podcast back in March, Lyle and Nickerson teased some big plans for the next season.

"In terms of other survivors, we plant the flag that Lottie is lurking in the shadows and meeting her in the near future. Ideally, we will probably meet at least one other," Lyle teased. "We want the viewers to be in the mindset of our characters. One thing about trauma and PTSD, it poisons how you see the world in terms of paranoia and not being able to trust people. ... What we were intending was for people to question that relationship," Lyle explained.

The first season of Yellowjackets is available to watch on Showtime.