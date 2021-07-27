You're Gonna Need a Bigger Bathtub for Jaws TUBBZ Ducks

Funko Pop figures are great, but we also love the TUBBZ line from Numskull designs. It's all of your favorite characters from movies, video games, TV shows, and comic books as 3.54-inch collectible bath ducks. Yes, it's ridiculous but it also totally works somehow - they even come packaged with their own little tub display stand! The TUBBZ lineup is pretty extensive at this point, but today you can add characters from 1975 blockbuster Jaws to the collection.

The Jaws TUBBZ wave includes bath ducks cosplaying as Matt Hooper, Martin Brody, Sam Quint, and Bruce the Great White Shark. As you'll see in the image gallery below, the figures are adorable (especially the shark), and they're all available to pre-order directly from Numskull's retail hub here at Just Geek for $14.99 each (6% off). Inside that link you'll also find tons of other TUBBZ figures - many of which are on sale. Some of the previously released TUBBZ figures are available here on Amazon as well.

"Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, JAWS set the standard for edge-of-your-seat suspense, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon. When the seaside community of Amity finds itself under attack by a dangerous great white shark, the town’s chief of police (Roy Scheider), a young marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a grizzled shark hunter (Robert Shaw) embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast before it strikes again. Featuring an unforgettable score by John Williams that evokes pure terror, JAWS remains one of the most influential and gripping adventures in motion picture history."

