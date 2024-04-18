4/20: A Comprehensive List of 420 Day's Best Fast-Food Deals

420 Day has long been a staple of the cannabis community. Now that recreational marijuana usage has been legalized in nearly half the country, brands are leaping all over the opportunity. Through most of this week, fast-food restaurants have been unveiling special deals they'll be offering for the holiday. You have anything from Popeyes offering many of its most popular items for $4.20 to KFC opening a special "dispensary" in Venice, California for the event, to all-new flavors or items at Wingstop and Jimmy Johns. Keep scrolling to see some of the best fast-food deals you'll be able to take advantage of this weekend.

KFC While KFC isn't offering a new product at all locations like the other stops on this list, the fast-food restaurant is opening a pop-up joint with some special offerings. From noon until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20th, KFC is opening The KFC Saucy Nuggets Dispensary, which will "give LA locals a curated, sensory experience of KFC's five different varieties of sauced nuggets, so they can find their favorite and indulge in a 'higher' form of nugget." The KFC Saucy Nuggers Dispensary will be at 1306 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291.

Wingstop Wingstop announces return of Wingstop Hot Boxhttps://t.co/DRYdvM4QTK — FastFoodPost (@fastfoodpost) April 17, 2024 This 4/20, Wingstop is rolling out a new flavor in celebration of the holiday. "Wingstop is bringing back the 'Wingstop Hot Box' with a new, limited-time flavor, T.H.C. (The Hot Chili Rub), a flavor innovation designed to make your celebrations on the dopest day of the year the most memorable yet," the chain says of its offerings. "Packed with a spicy yet savory blend of herbs and peppers, you'll want to get your hands on it before the offer ends 4/21!"

Dunkin' Anyone who stops at Dunkin' on Saturday, April 20th will get a free cold brew with any other Dunkin' product. Conveniently enough, National Cold Brew Day just so happens to fall on 420 Day.

Munchies Menu Popeyes is introducing a special menu active through Saturday, April 20th called the Munchies Menu. On it you can order one of four sandwiches (Classic, Spicy, Blackened, or Spicy Blackened) for $4.20. The Popeyes deal is valid for pickup orders only.