Popeyes Unveils New Honey Lemon Pepper Wing

The Hot Honey fad has been dominating the fast-food and snacking landscape for the past couple of years. Now, Popeyes is unveiling its own take on the mania; Tuesday, the company officially unveiled Honey Lemon Pepper wings. The new sauce balances the sweetness of honey with the chain's tangy lemon-pepper blend. Those interested in the new sauce can purchase them through the Popeyes app or website from now through the end of the month. They'll then be available nationwide starting April 1st.

"We're on a mission to continue transforming the wing game and elevate the wing flavors consumers know and love in a way only Popeyes can," Amy Alarcon, Popeyes' Vice President of Culinary Innovation, offered in a press release. "By introducing Honey Lemon Pepper Wings, we're doing more than expanding our menu; we're inviting our guests to rethink what they know about great wings. It's a bold move, sure. But, bold is what we do best."

Hot Honey has been a favorite of many, with Wingstop capitalizing on the craze by bringing back its own sweet and spicy sauce.

"Our fans have spoken and we listened. Their passion for Wingstop's Hot Honey Rub is undeniable," Wingstop CEO Michael Skipworth offered in a press release. "To show our love to our fans this Valentine's Day, we're bringing Hot Honey back for a limited time."

Wingstop's also done a Maple Sriracha sauce, a different take on Hot Honey.

"Wingstop launched your next great love with its latest limited-time offering – Maple Sriracha," the company said at the time. "In honor of cuffing season – just like the best relationships – the new flavor attracts two opposites. The new flavor is the perfect, unexpected pairing of sweet and heat of sriracha. Creating a taste profile that's truly one-of-a-kind."