Popeyes Might Be Changing Up Its Chicken Sandwich

When Popeyes' first introduced its Chicken Sandwich back in 2019, it effectively started the Chicken Sandwich War as we know it. The mega-viral sandwich upset the fast-food status quo upon its arrival and has since spawned a few "spin-offs." Now, one of those Chicken Sandwich sequels may be getting changed.

Eagle-eyed food tracks (via ChewBoom) have noticed select Popeyes stores are now testing a new Signature Hot Crispy Sandwich. Though little has been made public about the new sandwich, it appears to be an updated take on the chain's regular Spicy Chicken Sandwich. According to the initial ChewBoom report, the chicken is then topped with the chain's "Signature Hot Sauce" before getting the pickle treatment as well. A second version of the Signature Hot Crispy Sandwich gets extras in the form of bacon and Havarti cheese.

It's said the new sandwich has only be spotted in restaurants around the Nashville area, and it's unclear if the chain intends to offer it on a wider release.

"We have seen an extraordinary demand for the new Popeyes Chicken Sandwich following our nationwide launch on August 12," one Popeyes spokesperson previously told ComicBook.com about its Chicken Sandwich craze. "It has been amazing to see our guests share their love for our brand and for the new Chicken Sandwich on social media and beyond, and we are truly humbled and grateful for their support."

"The demand for the new Chicken Sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations," the statement continues. "In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory. As a result, Popeyes restaurants across the country are expected to sell out of the Chicken Sandwich by the end of this week. We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible."