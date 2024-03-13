Wendy's Releasing Orange Dreamsicle Frostys

Wendy's has its next Frosty flavor lined up and ready to go. After a series of seasonal releases, Orange Dreamsicle will be the flavor the fast-food chain launches to celebrate the arrival of spring. The flavor will be available beginning March 19th at participating locations nationwide and will replace Wendy's Vanilla flavor wherever possible.

"The Orange Dreamsicle Frosty is a unique spin on a familiar flavor, packing a spoonful of sweet orange notes combined with the classic smooth vanilla Frosty for a dreamy orange cream experience – the Wendy's way," the chain says of the flavor. "The eye-catching orange color of this delectable treat was inspired by the spring season, and it tastes just as good as it looks."

It has yet to be unveiled just how long Orange Dreamsicle Frostys will be available. If it follows the schedule of its other seasonal predecessors, it's possible they could be in stock through the earliest part of summer when a new seasonal Frosty flavor is released. In one example, Wendy's launched a summer-themed Strawberry Frosty in 2021.

"Wendy's Frosty treats are one of the most iconic desserts in fast-food and the Strawberry Frosty was a welcome surprise for consumers' palates last summer," Wendy's culinary innovation VP John Li offered in a press release at the time. "The sweet and real strawberry puree we use delivers the refreshing taste of summer in every spoonful. After the response we saw last year, we knew it was something that deserved to reclaim its place on this summer's menu!"

