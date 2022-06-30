Actress Alexandra Daddario Marries Producer Andrew Form

Actress Alexandra Daddario, who recently made waves for her appearance in HBO's The White Lotus, has taken to social media to confirm that she has officially gotten married to her long-term partner, film producer Andrew Form. The pair first publicly revealed they were romantically involved last year, confirming in December of 2021 that they were engaged. Vogue brings word of some details from the event itself, revealing that it took place at Preservation Hall in New Orleans. After the ceremony was completed the pair, along with all their guests, marched to Bar Marilou in the French Quarter for the reception, lead by a traditional New Orleans second line band.

"We said vows, cried, and Andrew's children were his groomsmen and ring bearers," Daddario told Vogue about the "We wanted to keep the ceremony itself short so people could have a dose of love and then get back to the music and catching up."

The pair also recounted how they first met with Daddarrio recalling: "I was waiting for my co-op to approve me so I was sleeping on an acquaintance's couch and would take frequent walks. He was also on a walk, and we passed each other downtown. He turned back and said 'Hi' just as I was turning around to glance back at him. I laughed and said 'Hi,' and then we both laughed about how we were the only two people on what is normally an incredibly busy street, and he asked if he could take me to dinner."

Daddario's recent appearance in The White Lotus earner her plenty of critical acclaim but the actress has previously appeared in other highly acclaimed works like True Detective's first season, the original Percy Jackson & the Olympians films, Parenthood, and White Collar. Her other credits include The Girlfriend Experience, New Girl, American Horror Story: Hotel, and providing the voice for Lois Lane in Superman: Man of Tomorrow.

Form is best known as a film producer, one of the co-founders of the production company Platinum Dunes alongside Brad Fuller and Michael Bay. As a producer his films include multiple horror movie remakes from the early 2000s including The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Amityville Horror, Friday the 13th, and A Nightmare on Elm Street. In recent years, Form and Platinum Dunes have worked on original horror film franchises including all five The Purge films and the two Ouija movies with Blumhouse, plus the runaway hit in the A Quiet Place series. He was previously married to Fast and Furious star Jordana Brewster, having two children with her.

Our best wishes go out to the happy couple on this special occasion.

(Cover Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)