Michael Bay Revives Platinum Dunes Production Company at Universal

Michael Bay is a director known for an array of popular films ranging from Armageddon and Bad Boys to Pearl Harbor and Transformers. Earlier this year, Bay directed Ambulance which is currently available to stream on Peacock. Back in 2001, Bay founded the production company Platinum Dunes alongside Brad Fuller and Andrew Form. The company is known for producing horror films such as the remakes of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and more. Most recently, Platinum Dunes was responsible for producing The Purge and A Quiet Place. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bay has resurrected his Platinum Dunes banner and has signed a first-look deal with Universal.

"Michael Bay is not only one of the world's preeminent directors, but together with Brad Fuller, he has established Platinum Dunes as one of the most consistently successful and innovative production companies in the industry," Universal Pictures president, Peter Cramer, said in a statement. "We are excited to welcome Michael and Brad to the Universal lot and look forward to building upon their amazing track record at Platinum Dunes for many years to come."

"Partnering with Donna [Langely], Peter, Jeff [Shell] and the entire team on Ambulance was a great experience, and I can't wait to work with them on the exciting projects in the Platinum Dunes pipeline," Bay recently explained.

"The experience we had with the Universal team on The Purge and Ouija franchises could not have been more collaborative, and we are thrilled to formalize our ongoing partnership with this new agreement," Fuller added.

As for Ambulance, you can check out the official synopsis for the film below:

"In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections), desperate for money to cover his wife's medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn't – his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal; Zodiac, Spider-Man: Far From Home). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score, the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife's survival on the line, Will can't say no.

But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González; Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen."