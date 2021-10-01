The Addams Family 2: Kellogg's Reveals Spooky Box Redesigns

✖

It's still summer for the better part of the next two months, and brands are already getting ready for spooky season. In one example, Kellogg's announced a partnership with MGM on Monday morning that will allow characters from The Addams Family 2 to arrive on cereal boxes in but a matter of weeks. In total, Kellogg's is revamping three of its flagship cereals — Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, and Chocolate Frosted Flakes — Rice Krispies Treats, and two snack products to feature Addams Family characters.

Lurch is featured on the Frosted Flakes while Wednesday is on Apple Jacks and cousin It is on Froot Loops. Fester will then be added to the Pop-Tarts Frosted Spooky Chocolately Fudge Bites box while Wednesday gets her second starring role on the new design for Rice Krispies Treats.

"A timeless Halloween classic, 'The Addams Family' has brought families and friends together for years," Kellogg's marketing chief Laura Newman said in a press release distributed by the company. "This collaboration enables families to bring the oddly lovable Addams Family spirit home with our spooky cereals, trick-or-treat-ready snacks and a free download of the first animated Addams Family movie within specially marked boxes."

(Photo: Kellogg's)

The Addams Family 2 isn't scheduled to hit theaters until October 1st, but Kellogg's will be rolling out these new designs later this month.

"A fan-favorite for decades, 'The Addams Family' continues to resonate with audiences of all ages across the globe," MGM marketing chief Stephen Bruno added in the same release. "With this exciting new Kellogg collaboration, we are giving fans an entirely new way to experience everyone's favorite macabre clan beyond this October's movie release, whether it's enjoying a bowl of spooky cereal or nibbling on an out-of-the-ordinary trick-or-treat snack."

This isn't the first time MGM has paired up with a cereal brand for the property. When the first Addams Family feature was released in 2019, the studio worked on a cross-promotion with General Mills' Monster Cereals that October.

The Addams Family 2 features Oscar Isaac (Gomez), Charlize Theron (Morticia), Chloe Grace Moretz (Wednesday), Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, and Bette Midler. Javon "Wanna" Walton is taking over voicing duties for Pugsley, a character voiced by Finn Wolfhard in the first movie.