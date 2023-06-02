Al Pacino Reportedly Demanded DNA Test After Learning He Was Going to Be a Parent Again

Yesterday, it was revealed that Al Pacino is joining his brother-in-arms Robert De Niro, with the news that he's having a kid with his current girlfriend. Pacino (83) is expecting his fourth child and his first with girlfriend Noor Alfallah (29). The Godfather and Heat star had his first child back in 1989 with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and then he had a set of twins with Beverly D'Angelo. The news is pretty shocking considering how soon this was announced after De Niro revealed he had a new child, and now some new details are coming out about the situation. According to TMZ, Pacino asked Alfallah for a paternity test because he has a physical illness that would have prevented him from impregnating a woman. Alfallah, of course, obliged to the paternity test, and it confirmed that the legendary actor is the father.

What Was Al Pacino's Latest Project?



Pacino most recently starred in Amazon Prime Video's Hunters. Amazon describes the series as follows, "Inspired by true events, Hunters will follow an eclectic and diverse group of mercenaries in 1977 New York City, who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in America. The group is led on a bloody quest for revenge and justice, which leads them to stumble into a far-reaching conspiracy that could forever shape the world. The series' cast includes Pacino, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin."

"With Hunters, David Weil's bold vision and fearless imagination powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first season that engaged Prime Video customers around the world," Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, added. "We are thrilled that David, Jordan, and the Hunters will be back with us for more."

What Will Al Pacino Do Next?

Previously, reports indicated that Nico Pizzolatto will be writing and helming the indie drama Easy's Waltz. The cast of the film will include Vince Vaughn, Michelle Monaghan, Pacino and Simon Rex. The film is described as "Swingers meets A Star Is Born" and follows a down-on-his-luck comedian-crooner navigating modern Las Vegas with old-school Vegas personalities.

Pizzolatto is best known for creating the award-winning HBO crime anthology series True Detective, and also writing The Magnificent Seven and The Guilty. He also had uncredited or pseudonymous involvement with Galveston and Deadwood: The Movie.

